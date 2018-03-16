Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her flirtatious wink a song in her upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. And now it looks like China has also found its Priya Varrier in a Shanghai-based financial journalist Liang Xiangyi.

Xiangyi has set the internet on fire with her funny eye-roll. The epic eye-roll was captured in a live broadcast video which came in response to a question asked by a fellow reporter, identified as Zhang Huijun, at a press conference held on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress.

The reporter in the blue seemingly not too impressed with this question at the #NPC #China #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/lq7AzX9oTp — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) March 13, 2018

In the short video clip, Liang can be seen turning her head toward Zhang, looking at her up and down in revulsion before performing a theatrical eye-roll.

For the record, here is the question that started the epic eye-roll, with a punch line to boot. pic.twitter.com/KZOAmmTNpP — Patrick Zuo (@P_Zuo) March 14, 2018

The funny moment has turned into a hilarious meme and is being widely circulated on social media. Many people are even mimicking and creating their own version of the eye-roll which apparently overshadowed a major government announcement.

However, after Liang's eye-roll went viral, censors of the Communist country have reportedly stepped in to warn the journalists against circulating the video. According to the China Digital Times, an official statement directed journalists to stop discussing the reporter's eye-roll.

"Urgent notice: all media personnel are prohibited from discussing the Two Session blue-clothed reporter incident on social media. Anything already posted must be deleted. Without exception, websites must not hype the episode," the China Digital Times quoted from the directive.

According to a report in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, Liang's credentials to cover the congress were revoked. The Guardian reported that the journalist's Weibo account had been closed and rumors suggest that she had been fired from her job as well.

The instant fame on the social media has only done damage to the reporter. If Xiangyi had been in India, the overnight stardom would have earned her a handful of movie offers by now.