China denies allegations of illicit oil sales to North Korea

A series of recent reports do not accord with the facts. China has always implemented U.N. Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea in their entirety and fulfills its international obligations. We never allow Chinese citizens and companies to engage in activities that violate the Security Council resolutions. If, through investigation, its confirmed there are violations of the Security Council resolutions, China will deal with them seriously in accordance with laws and regulations, Hua Chunying, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the Peoples Republic of China said on 29 December.