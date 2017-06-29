The Indo-China border issue in Sikkim is refusing to die down with China now accusing India of "seriously damaging border peace." But experts believe that with this, Beijing intends to achieve a strategic advantage in the trijunction of Sikkim, Bhutan, and Tibet.

"While both sides broadly agree on the alignment of the boundary in the Sikkim Sector, there are differences on the tri-junction point, which involves India, Bhutan and China. There are also differences between India and China on interpretation of the watershed boundary in this sector," the Times of India quoted Ashok Kantha, former envoy to China, as saying.

"What is a matter of concern is that instead of dealing with the situation that has arisen as in Chumar and Demchok in 2014 or Depsang in 2013, China is expanding the differences by suspending the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La, which has a wider resonance at the popular level in India. This is an unfortunate escalation by China."

While the Indian side said that the Chinese troops intruded into the Indian border in Sikkim and destroyed bunkers, the People's Liberation Army accused India of creating issues by halting a road construction in the region. China had earlier said that India had no right to interfere in what it does within its territory.

"The Indian troops unilaterally provoked trouble which was in violation of the relevant agreement between the two sides and the mutual consensus of between the leaders of the two countries," Beijing said, according to the Press Trust of India. "This seriously damaged peace and tranquillity in the border areas. China is committed to developing bilateral relations with India, but also firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests."

Meanwhile, Army Chief Bipin Rawat is set to visit Sikkim today, June 29, to take stock of the issues. He will also interact with the commanders at the headquarters of the force in Sikkim and then visit other army headquarters in the Northeastern region.

China has also shut down the Nathu La pass border in Sikkim and denied entry to pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar. The Chinese media has been taking an aggressive stand on the issue and even said that India needs to learn "the rules" of dealing with border disputes. Claiming that China is much more powerful in terms of economy as well as the military, an article on the Global Times also warned India not to be "arrogant" and said that the Chinese government "must force the Indian troops to retreat to the Indian side by all means."

"India cannot afford a showdown with China on border issues. It lags far behind China in terms of national strength and the so-called strategic support for it from the US is superficial. China has no desire to confront India. Maintaining friendly ties with New Delhi is Beijing's basic policy. But this must be based on mutual respect," it added.