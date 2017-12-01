How old were you when you first came across porn? A young boy's parents revealed that their son was just nine years old when he first saw the sexual activity take place and quickly took to replicating the violent things he saw.

Appearing on the documentary Addicted to Porn, Joseph Deschambault, now 13 and a recovering addict, reveals he first encountered porn when he was playing a video game.

A pop up X-rated ad led him to a porn site. He accidentally clicked on the ad and later became addicted to porn. He then started mimicking the behaviour he saw on screen, his parents revealed in the Really channel documentary.

After watching the violent sexual act, Joseph couldn't think anything else but the extreme and violent content seen on the monitor. His parents explained that porn triggered an immediate change in their home-schooled son's behaviour.

"My son was too angry all the time to interact with kids and when he did, he often started fights," his mother, Tasha says in the documentary. His parents say Joseph spent hours searching for violent and graphic images of women and 'mimicked' what he saw on screen. It reached to a level where his sisters were terrified of being left alone with him.

"He went from having fun playing with toys with his sister to beating her up, to her being terrified to be in the house with him - begging me not to leave the room if her brother was in the room," she adds.

Tasha revealed that she finally understood what was going on when she stumbled upon her son's internet search history.

Disclosing how he managed to watch so much porn, Joseph explained he watched it every single day, sometime even waking up in the middle of the night to go stream it.

"From the four hours [of] school time that I would have before lunch, I would say I was looking at porn for half of those hours," the recovering addict recalls.

"Just going on it for the little few moments, when my mum would go to help [my sister] Gabby with her school, then I would maybe have a 30-second period to Google what I need and then I can go back to my school work like nothing ever happened. My mum would be sat right next to me and I would have Google up in the corner, and I would be able to view it and I could click right off it and she would never notice," he says.

Before you jump the gun and call the parents irresponsible, Tasha appeared on The Bridgehead radio programme once in the past to discuss her son's addiction and clarified that measures were taken to protect her son from exposure.

"We had done everything we could to try to protect Joe - we had passwords and safety codes and filters," but Joseph was still able to access porn online, she said.

