After two weeks of action in Russia, it will be CONMEBOL champions Chile and world champions Germany battling it out for the Confederations Cup 2017 trophy at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, July 2.

Joachim Low's young side have exceeded expectations and have decimated more experienced sides enroute to the final in the ongoing tournament. Germany crushed Mexico 4-1 in the semi-final on Thursday, June 29, to inch closer towards their maiden title.

On the other hand, Chile rode on Claudio Bravo's efforts to edge out Portugal 3-0 on penalties on Wednesday, July 28. The Manchester City star, who had a tough outing with the Premier League giants last season, proved his mettle by denying the European champions a breakthrough in the shootout thrice on the trot after the two teams were tied at 0-0 at the end of normal time.

The La Roja have not been as dominating as Germany in the ongoing tournament, but have been effective enough to pose a serious threat to other top teams and even held the world champions to a 1-1 draw in the group stages.

However, their inability to score freely during normal time in the ongoing tournament might come to haunt them in the final as the world champions have established themselves as a dangerous unit with 11 goals in the tournament. The onus will be on the experienced attacking trio of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas to step up and deliver on the big night.

Vidal though believes that his team is ready to fight it out against the world champions on Sunday. The Bayern Munich star says a win today will be a big boost to La Roja's credentials at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

"We have reached this final with our spirit and attitude - this is a waiting room for the World Cup - and if we win on Sunday that will show where we are," Vidal said.

He added: "We have beaten Argentina and Portugal, the European champions, if we win on Sunday, we will prove we are the best team in the world."

Chile's main threat would be the tall Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has set the tournament on fire with three goals. The focus will also be on Schalke midfielder , who crushed the spirits of Mexico in the first semi-final with a brace inside the first eight minutes.

Where to watch

The Confederations Cup 2017 final between Germany and Chile is set to start at 7:00pm local time, 11:30pm IST and 2:00pm EST.