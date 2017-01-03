- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Chile fire: 100 homes destroyed in coastal city of Valparaiso
Around 400 people have been evacuated from the Chilean city of Valparaiso following a deadly wildfire on Monday (2 January). Chilean Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said that of the 19 injured, 16 were suffering from respiratory issues as huge plumes of smoke engulfed the city following the blaze.
