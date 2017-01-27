Chile battles worst forest fires in modern history

At least 7,000 people have lost their homes and 7 people have died in Chile on 26 January, as the country battles some of the worst forest fires in its history. There are 85 fires burning, with 35 of control, covering 190,000 hectares (469,500 acres). A nearly decade-long drought combined with record high temperatures have created tinder-dry conditions, and it is thought some of the fires may have been started deliberately.