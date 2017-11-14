Kunal Kemmu has been over the moon ever since his wife Soha Ali Khan gave birth to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29. The new dad is really enjoying fatherhood.

Kunal Kemmu shared his daughter Inaaya's first picture on Children's Day.

Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/dSJvMoBKEi — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2017

He captioned the picture: "Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children's day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday [sic]."

Kunal was the first one to share the news of his daughter's birth on social media. The couple were on cloud nine when they welcomed their first child on the auspicious day of Navratri (Mahanavami).

He also announced the name of his little daughter on Twitter and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their blessings.

Kunal and Soha made their first appearance with their baby daughter after the new mother was discharged from hospital.

Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan couldn't contain his happiness and excitement at becoming an uncle for the first time, and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan was also thrilled to welcome the little one.

Saif and Kareena recently went to meet Inaaya, but Taimur couldn't meet her as the little one was sleeping at the time.