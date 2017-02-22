The Children Bank of India is at it again, only this time it seems to have fooled even the good people at the State Bank of India (SBI)!

After TV actress Megha Chakraborty warned people against lower-denomination notes purportedly issued by the "Children Bank of India" that were passed off as real ones to her, it has emerged that some Rs 2,000 notes by the same "bank" came out of an SBI ATM at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi.

A casual viewer would probably fail to identify the number of glaring errors in this fake note, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) name being replaced by the Children Bank of India, the RBI logo being replaced by a decorated circle with "PK" written within them, and the RBI governor's promise being replaced by an anonymous person offering "coupens" — we assume they mean coupons.

The notes may belong to some sort of a variant of the famously divisive board game, Monopoly, but the manner in which they have been printed show that they were convincing enough for not only bank employees, but also sophisticated machines. The latter scenario seems unlikely — currency machines used by banks put notes through several stringent checks and have been known to reject legitimate notes for small imperfections — and also raised a question on whether these notes came out of the ATM at all.

However, that question was apparently answered by the police. After Rohit, the man who claimed to have obtained these notes from the ATM on February 6, filed a police complaint, a sub-inspector (SI) was sent to verify his claims. The SI used his own card to withdraw money from the ATM, and what came out was again a fake note from the Children Bank of India, according to a Hindustan Times report.

While the police are investigating the case, the SBI has initiated a probe of its own. Meanwhile, a case pertaining to fraud and manufacturing of documents resembling currency notes has been lodged at the Sangam Vihar police station.