The first trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Child in Time has been released by Masterpiece PBS and BBC One. The 90-minute telefilm is adapted from Ian McEwan's award-winning 1987 novel of the same name.

The trailer depicts Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald as the grieving parents as their little daughter suddenly goes missing from a supermarket.

Co-produced by BBC One and directed by Julian Farino (Entourage), The Child in Time follows Stephen Lewis (Benedict Cumberbatch), a successful writer of children's books, who is confronted with the unthinkable -- the loss of a child.

Apart from depicting the sudden disappearance of the child, the trailer also revolves around how the couple struggling with their loss and their marriage falls apart eventually. But "Can time heal all wounds?"

Watch the trailer for The Child in Time here.

The Sherlock star, who is one of the co-producers of the telefilm, was quoted in a statement saying: "I read the novel years ago and it stayed with me – profound, beautiful and very moving. Only Ian McEwan could write about loss with such telling honesty."

"We're very excited to have Stephen Butchard's subtle and brilliant adaptation, and in Julian Farino, we have an extraordinary director who delivers the emotional truth. I'm so proud The Child In Time will be the first drama produced by SunnyMarch TV (Cumberbatch is the co-founder of the production company)," he added.

The TV movie is slated to make its debut on Masterpiece PBS next year.