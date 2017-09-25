Based on Ian McEwan's award-winning 1987 novel of the same name, Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer telefilm has been aired on BBC1 Sunday night. And, all the viewers started raging over its ramshackle plotline.

Also read: The Child in Time trailer: Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch is back as a grieving father

The Child in Time centers around Stephen Lewis (Benedict Cumberbatch), a successful writer of children's books. Stephen and his wife Julie (Kelly Macdonald) are devastated by the loss of their child, Kate, who has gone missing from a supermarket.

With tenderness and insight, the telefilm explores the dark territory of their marriage. Kate's absence sets Stephen and his wife on diverging paths as both struggles with an all-consuming grief. With the passage of time, a balance of sorts returns, hope surfaces and triumphs unexpectedly.

However, the BBC drama left all the viewers bewildered as they accused the drama of adding some surreal elements which were really not required. Since its premiere, the Twitter has been flooded with the opinions of the viewers.

There must be the mother of all twists or earth shattering revelations coming otherwise it'll be the shittest drama ever #TheChildInTime — Duncan Hall (@Duncyano) September 24, 2017

Hi @BBCOne. You need to have a long, hard look at yourselves because The Child In Time was utter garbage. I'll never get those 90 mins back. — Daniel Joseph (@djturner93) September 24, 2017

I don't know if anyone is watching 'The Child In Time' on BBC 1 but I am and I have absolutely no fucking idea what is going on in it ❓ — Jake Ridding (@j4keridding) September 24, 2017

I swear I have absolutely no idea what is going on in The Child In Time... pic.twitter.com/9wAnhIdQJX — Jaye (@Jaye_Moseley) September 24, 2017

Watching The Child In Time - so many questions already. Why hasn't he looked at the supermarket CCTV? Wheres the police and social services? — Lou (@Lou_LouD) September 24, 2017

What even happened in the child in time? I feel I wasted an hour and a half ?‍♀️ — Kate Godwin (@Kateee93) September 24, 2017

I’m sure there’s a deep and beautiful story behind #TheChildInTime, if only I understood what it’s meant to be... — Jacob Sinkins (@jacobsinky) September 24, 2017

The TV movie is slated to make its debut on Masterpiece PBS next year. Watch the trailer for The Child in Time here.