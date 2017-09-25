Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations Close
Based on Ian McEwan's award-winning 1987 novel of the same name, Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer telefilm has been aired on BBC1 Sunday night. And, all the viewers started raging over its ramshackle plotline.

Also read: The Child in Time trailer: Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch is back as a grieving father 

The Child in Time centers around Stephen Lewis (Benedict Cumberbatch), a successful writer of children's books. Stephen and his wife Julie (Kelly Macdonald) are devastated by the loss of their child, Kate, who has gone missing from a supermarket.

The Child in Time
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Child in TimeYoutube Screenshot

With tenderness and insight, the telefilm explores the dark territory of their marriage. Kate's absence sets Stephen and his wife on diverging paths as both struggles with an all-consuming grief. With the passage of time, a balance of sorts returns, hope surfaces and triumphs unexpectedly.

However, the BBC drama left all the viewers bewildered as they accused the drama of adding some surreal elements which were really not required. Since its premiere, the Twitter has been flooded with the opinions of the viewers.

The TV movie is slated to make its debut on Masterpiece PBS next year. Watch the trailer for The Child in Time here.

