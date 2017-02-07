Office comedy drama, Chief Kim, starring Namgoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, and 2PM's Junh, is winning hearts as well as also topping the rating charts. KBS 2TV's comedy drama has topped the weekly Contents Power Index (CPI) rankings, leaving behind SBS's Saimdang, Light's Diary.

CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea revealed the CPI ranking results for the fourth week of January and out of 40 programs, the comedy drama Chief Kim grabbed the top spot by bringing in 253 points, Soompi.com reported.

While the first spot went to KBS drama, the second and the third spot was taken by SBS dramas. Defendant, which airs on SBS on Monday and Tuesday, took the second spot with 238 points and Lee Min Ho-starrer, The Legend of the Blue Sea, which aired the last episode in January, brought in 235 points.

Chief Kim, which airs on KBS 2TV on Wednesday and Thursday, aired its first episode on January 25. The show opened with an average rating in terms of viewership, but it jumped to 13 percent rating in the latest episode.

SBS's Saimdang, Light's Diary, which topped the rating chart last week, witnessed a drop. The show came in the fourth position with 234 points. On February 1, there were reports that Saimdang, Light's Diary and Chief Kim are in a tough competition to take the first spot, but this week the comedy drama completely outshined the former drama.

Meanwhile, The Law of the Jungle, which has been running since 2011 on SBS, took the fifth place.

Chief Kim, the comedy-drama, is about an accountant (played by Namgoong Min) who gets a job in one of the biggest conglomerates in Korea and how he solves problems of other employees. The show deals with a serious plot with endless comedy and drama.