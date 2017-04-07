Mathew Elliot, one of the two background men behind the successful Vote Leave campaign, told IBTimes UK on 7 April that he believes trade talks will quickly become a topic of discussion between the EU and UK.
Chief Executive of Vote Leave Matthew Elliott believes free trade and Brexit will be negotiated at the same time
- April 7, 2017 15:48 IST
