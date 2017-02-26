Before the formal premiere of the new Chicago franchise series, Chicago Justice, executive producer Dick Wolf is organizing a preview episode featuring a crossover to introduce the characters of the show. The Chicago PD spinoff will revolve around the legal drama in the Chicago region and viewers can expect politics, media and court room drama taking place in every episode.

The cast of the spinoff sees a few of TV land's favourites. Right from Orange is the New Black's Lorraine Toussaint, Law & Order's Lt Anita Van Buren actor S Epatha Merkerson, Carl Weathers, Philip Winchester, Nazneen Contractor, Joelle Carter in Chicago Justice, UnReal's Monica Barbaro and new comer Ryan-James Hatanaka form the star cast of the spinoff.

But before you check out the premiere on March 4, here are a few things you need to know about Chicago Justice:

- This is the fourth series of the Chicago franchise. The show's plot line will focus on Chicago state attorney's team of prosecutors and investigators who will be seen navigating through the heated city politics and controversy, while fearlessly pursuing justice.

- Talking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Wolf shared, "[It's] very challenging, but a great story and something I think that will keep people sitting there for all three hours. Each one has a slightly different variation on the same theme. Each hour is giving you new information and moving toward a great courtroom conclusion."

- The preview episode will start off as a crossover between the cast of the new spinoff, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. According to TV Guide, the crossover will watch Bradley Whitford feature in the crossover. He will don the role of a zealous defence attorney who is not very keen about the truth.

- The preview episode (crossover episode) will last for three hours. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the night will begin with Chicago Fire airing at 8 pm, followed by Chicago PD at 9 pm and conclude with Justice at 10 pm. The three-part event is reported to also feature characters from Chicago Med.

- The show will centre on prosecutor Peter Stone, played by Philip Winchester. He is the son of Ben Stone, the district attorney played by Michael Moriarty in early seasons of Wolf's "Law & Order."

Check out the trailer below:

The preview/crossover episode will air on March 1 at 9/8c on NBC. The first episode will premiere on March 5, 9/8c on NBC.