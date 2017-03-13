In the mid week episode of Chicago Justice, it focused on a murder taking place in an attempt to stop terrorism. Now, in the fourth episode, there is going to be another killing, and this time, it is within the law family.

According to the official synopsis shared by NBC, a renowned judge is going to be shot dead while he was leaving a bar with Anna Valdez. This questions Valdez's integrity and she is asked to step away from the case. But what was the motive behind the killing and who shot him? All answers will be answered in Chicago Justice episode 4.

Plot: When a prominent judge (guest star Douglas Sills) is shot and killed while leaving a bar with Valdez (Monica Barbaro), her integrity is called into question and Stone (Philip Winchester) prohibits her from working on the case. But the team learns the judge's death is connected to a trial where he handed down a lenient sentence to a college rapist. The episode also stars Jon Seda, Carl Weathers and Joelle Carter. Guest stars include Oliver Platt, Jack McGee, Kathleen McNenny, Lizzy DeClement and Tijuana Ricks.

Not only will Valdez will be questioned, she will also prove to be an asset for the case. Before the episode ends, fans will not only watch her put a rest to the questions against her integrity, but also reveal some important details that will help justice.

In the upcoming episodes, Chicago Justice will focus on developing storylines of individual characters while solving cases. Peter Stone actor, Winchester told New York Post that he didn't know the connection between the Chicago Justice characters until Episode 4, when executive producer Michael Chernuchin told him, "We thought it was appropriate for your character to have this looming father issue always following him around, whether it's in the courtroom or making these ethical decisions in the office."

Is Winchester hinting that Wolf is in talks with Michael Moriarty back to the show? "I know that's a conversation that's happening," Winchester says. "It would be amazing [if they got him back]. We'll see."

Fans will have to wait and watch if he is returning. Until then, watch Chicago Justice season 1 episode 4.

When to watch episode 2: March 12

What time: 9 PM EST

Where to watch: NBC