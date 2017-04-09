A TV anchor who learnt of her husband's death during the live news bulletin showed exemplary commitment to her work and completed the bulletin before breaking down when she walked out of the studio.

Supreet Kaur, who works for Chhattisgarh's IBC-24 channel, did not buckle under grief on Saturday morning during the live news bulletin even as a reporter gave her details of a fatal accident at Pithara in Mahasamund district. The accident victim was her husband.

The reporter told Kaur that three of the five people travelling in the Renault Duster had died. While the reporter did not identify the victim, Kaur realised that it could be her husband as he was travelling on the same route during the same time with four people.

She left her colleagues shocked when she continued to read the bulletin and only later walked out of the studio in tears.

Kaur, 28, has been working for IBC-24 for nine years. She had been married for only one year and lived in Raipur.

"She got a sense that it was her husband's vehicle. She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives," a senior editor told Hindustan Times. The staff members had found out about her husband's death during the news bulletin but had not informed her.

"But we did not tell her. We did not have the courage," the editor explained.