At least nine jawans belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, while six others critically injured in a Maoist attack in Chattisgarh on Saturday.

The attack happened in the Sukma district of the state. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told ANI that nine CRPF jawans "have lost their lives" in the Maoist attack.

Chhattisgarh: Three CRPF jawans have lost their lives and six critically injured in a Maoist attack in Sukma. pic.twitter.com/m7FULH7Y4O — ANI (@ANI_news) March 11, 2017

More details are awaited.