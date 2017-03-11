Maoist rebels
[Representational Image]Vanguard

At least nine jawans belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, while six others critically injured in a Maoist attack in Chattisgarh on Saturday.

The attack happened in the Sukma district of the state. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told ANI that nine CRPF jawans "have lost their lives" in the Maoist attack.

More details are awaited.

