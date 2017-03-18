General Motors is reportedly looking to drop at least three models from its Chevrolet portfolio in India in order to make way for the new models like the Essentia compact sedan and the new Beat.

A report of the Economic Times has revealed that Chevrolet's Tavera, Sail and Enjoy could soon be out of the Indian roads as the American auto major is planning to focus on its future offerings in India. The sales of the said models have also seen a drop in the market in the recent past, prompting the makers to relook at their product strategy. The Tavera is one of the most selling models of Chevrolet in India, despite it being sold only in the rural markets.

On the other hand, the Enjoy MPV has seen a continuous decline in its sales and the advent of compact SUVs also dimmed the market for the models in India. The Sail line-up includes sedan and Sail U-VA hatchback, which again has never really managed to be a path-breaker for the company in their highly competitive respective segments.

Chevrolet is readying the new Beat and the compact sedan the Essentia for the market, which is currently in its testing phase in the country. The company also has plans to bring the facelifted avatar of the Trailblazer SUV and the next-gen Cruze in India. Essentia, the company's first offering in the compact sedan segment in the country, is designed in the GM Korea Design Studio. The company showcased the model at the Auto Expo last year in India.

Source: Economic Times