The ongoing India versus Sri Lanka first Test seems to be heading towards a draw, but batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has attained a rare record. The Indian cricketer has become only the third batsman to bat on all five days of a Test. Current coach Ravi Shastri and M.L. Jaisimha are the two other players to have achieved this feat.

Sachin Tendulkar, who holds a number of records in India cricket, has not done so. The present run-machine of India, Virat Kohli might also not be able to achieve this rare feat.

This rare record was achieved at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which was only made possible due to rain. The first two days of the Test match was heavily affected by rain. With the conditions assisting the fast bowlers, Pujara dug deep and did not lose his wicket on Day 1.

The second day of the Test also did not witness much cricket and Pujara lost his wicket on Day 3 to score 117-ball 52. He was clean bowled by Lahiru Gamage. It meant that the player's first innings lasted for three days.

With Sri Lanka being dismissed for 294 on Day 4, one expected Pujara to walk into bat on Sunday as well.

His chances looked slim as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan started brightly for India in the second innings, and with just few overs left for Day 4 to end, the left-hander lost his wicket, falling short of the triple figure mark by six runs to allow number three batsman to walk onto the ground.

After Pujara walked into bat, he was only present at the middle for around three overs, but bad light led to stumps for Day 4. The final day of the Test match witnessed Pujara add a few to his overnight score before being dismissed for 22 runs, but managed to add a unique record of batting on all five days.