Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is not part of the limited-overs side, underwent yo-yo endurance test at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Ashwin, who played in the opening round (October 6) of the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu against Andhra, has been ignored by the selectors for ongoing India-Australia limited-overs series.

Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara too was at the NCA to undergo yo-yo test. The results are awaited.

Clearing yo-yo test has been made mandatory by the Indian team, led by Virat Kohli. Recently, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina failed and were not considered for selection.

Ashwin took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to reveal that he had a "good trip" to Bengaluru. He added that the yo-yo test was done and dusted.

"Been a good trip to Bangalore, yo yo test done and dusted. Now #backtothegrind #RanjiTrophy2017 #teamtamilnadu," he tweeted today (October 11).

Pujara's father Arvind confirmed to International Business Times, India that his son was in Bengaluru for yo-yo test. Pujara too had played in the opening round of Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. The captain scored 36 as the team defeated Haryana by an innings and 31 runs in Rohtak.

Ashwin and Pujara are set to return to the Indian team for the home Test series against Sri Lanka. The three-Test rubber starts in Kolkata on November 16.