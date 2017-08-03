Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur are among the 17 athletes whose names have been recommended for Arjuna Award this year.

Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh and two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia are to be conferred with the Khel Ratna Award, which is India's highest sporting honour.

Rio Paralympic 2016 Games High Jump Gold medallist Mariappan Thangavelu and bronze medallist Varun Bhati along with golfer SSP Chowrasia are also in the Arjuna Award-winners list, according to initial reports.

More to follow...