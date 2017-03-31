Chester Zoo welcomes unusual new creature

Chester Zoo welcomes unusual new creature Close
Tenrecs, little known mammals resembling hedgehogs, have arrived at Chester Zoo. They are part of a highly threatened wider taxonomic group. The loss of a tenrec would mean the loss of millions of years of evolution and a huge amount of scientific knowledge that were yet to uncover about these unique mammals.
loading image
IBT TV
Protester tears apart Quran at Toronto-area school board meeting
Most popular