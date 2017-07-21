It's just been a few hours since the news about Chester Bennington death broke out and a new controversy with regard to his death has taken birth. While his death is being treated as a case of suicide, his wife Talinda Bentley seems to have taken the responsibility for his death, or at least someone wants the world to believe she was the reason behind his death.

It was reported that the Linkin Park lead singer hanged himself. His choice to "let go" is said to be the result of a disturbed state of mind. But a series of tweets from his wife Bentley's verified Twitter account paint a different picture.

In a shocking turn of events, Bentley's Twitter account posted a series of tweets where she made some shocking confessions, including taking the blame for his death. Taking to Twitter twice, the singer's now widow wife revealed that she "encouraged him to kill himself" after she told him "no one cared."

Before she made that controversial announcement, she told fans of the late Linkin Park singer about her affair with Shinoda. "I guess this is the time to say it but I have been cheating on Chester with Mike Shinoda. I never really loved him and I'm not hacked I just was in love with the money hurts to say," the tweets read, IBTimes US noted.

Adding fuel to his death speculations, Talinda claimed, "He didn't kill himself, he was already did [sic] before he hung himself, I have proof.." The tweets were soon deleted giving investigators another angle to look into.

There has been no clarification from Talinda's representatives as of yet. However, numerous reports on their love story suggest that the couple was madly in love. Chester also shared in an interview in 2009 that Talinda helped him battle depression.

"My divorce was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me in my life. Everything I had worked so hard for was gone after we were through. Everything! When I met Talinda, I knew she was the one pretty instantly. She moved into my place after a week and a half or something like that," Daily Mirror shared.

@TalindaB Whoever is doing this stop, you're disgusting and hurting millions of people on a fragile moment. pic.twitter.com/N6JzhTX91S — Douglas Andrade (@IAmDCAS) July 21, 2017

Further clarity on the whole social media outburst will be revealed only after investigation. Though it looked like Talinda posted those tweets following an emotional outburst, fans are convinced that her account was hacked. They have expressed their dismay towards the disgusting act.