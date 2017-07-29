Chepaul Super Gillies take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the eighth match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, July 29.

The Super Gillies are heading into the match on the back of a six-wicket win over Thiruvallur Veerans in their tournament opener on July 24. After losing the toss at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, the Chennai-based team was led by skipper Rajagopal Sathish, who picked up three wickets to restrict Thiruvallur to a below-par 126.

In reply, Super Gillies went about their chase without any fuss as Gopinath and S Karthik stitched a 74-run stand for the second wicket, which helped them gun down the target with nine balls to spare.

Sathish would have been happy with the team's all-round performance as early as in the opening match. Super Gillies, though, are in for a tough test against last season's semi-finalists Kovai Kings later today, July 29.

The Kings were on the money in their tournament opener against Karaikudi Kaalai in Tirunelveli on July 23.

Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, who chose TNPL over a training stint in Australia, began his tournament on a high as he was a livewire on the field, picking up two wickets and effecting a run-out.

The 22-year-old, who played a key role in Tamil Nadu's run to the semi-final in 2016/17 with 37 wickets, will be raring to make a bigger impact in the capital city of the state.

Led by veteran all-rounder Syed Mohammad, who also chipped in with two wickets and a 20-ball 25 against Kaalai, the Kings will start the match as favourites today.

The Super Gillies will have the support of the home crowd, but they have to be at their best to test their opposition today.

When does the match start and how to watch it online

The seventh match of the TNPL 2017 between Super Gillies and Kovai Kings will begin at 7:15 pm IST

TV Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Tamil. Live streaming: Hotstar

.