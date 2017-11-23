Indian Super League champions in the 2015 season, Chennaiyin FC, play their second home game in the ISL 2017-18 season on Thursday November 23. The Super Machans take on NorthEast United FC at the JLN Stadium in Chennai.

None of the two teams managed to bag a win in their first round matches. While Chennaiyin suffered a defeat against FC Goa, NorthEast United started their campaign with a goalless draw against the debutantes Jamshedpur FC.

This is the first time in an ISL season that Chennaiyin do not have the experienced coach Marco Materazzi. Former Aston Villa coach John Gregory is at the helm of things, this time around.

Although the team have started off with a defeat in the five-goal thriller against Goa, Chennaiyin FC do have the potential of making a stunning turnaround. Raphael Augusto and Inigo Calderon remained the goalscorers for the team in the last match. With Indian star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua around as well, Chennaiyin do have the firepower to produce a stunning goal festival.

NorthEast United FC, however, will be a tough nut to crack.

Joao de Deus, the new coach of the Highlanders, remains confident enough that the Guwahati-based side do have a player amidst them who can turn out to be the top-scorer of the ISL 2017-18. This, despite, the team missing so many chances in the first match against Jamshedpur.

"No need to worry about the fact that we didn't score. I know that at the end of the league, NEUFC is going to have the top goal-scorer in the league. So, I can tell you that there is nothing to worry about in this situation," the Portuguese coach said at the pre-match press conference.

Match info

Date: November 23

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: JLN Stadium, Chennai

TV guide: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus (India)

Live streaming: Hotstar (India)