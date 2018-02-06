The Indian Super League (ISL) features a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday February 6 and what other way than to have a sensational South Indian derby on the cards. League leaders Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC at the JLN Stadium in Chennai.

Bengaluru FC (BFC) enter the match at the back of a win against defending ISL champions ATK. The ISL debutants have already completed the double over the Kolkata side this season and Albert Roca's side are hungry for more.

BFC, who have three consecutive wins for the first time in the ISL this season, are currently atop the ISL points table with 27 points from 13 games. Check out the points table here.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are second in the points table with 23 points from 12 games. They are coincidentally also entering Tuesday's match at the back of a 2-1 win against ATK.

The extended rest period can kind of give the hosts an upper hand against BFC.

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory has mentioned that they are looking at a fresh start to the tournament this Tuesday.

"For me, the season starts tomorrow [Feb 6]," said Gregory at the pre-match presser. "This is when you find how good you are. Everything has just been jostling for positions.

"It just like practice lap in Formula 1. We are second in the grid and the race actually starts tomorrow. We have five games in 17 days that will determine if we make it to the play-offs," he added.

One of the biggest battles in the match will be the one between the star Indian forwards Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC) and Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC).

Chennaiyin FC won the first leg ISL 2017-18 fixture against BFC 2-1 in Bengaluru (played on December 17, 2018)

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match schedule

Date: February 6

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: JLN Stadium, Chennai

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar, Jio TV

Live score

Twitter