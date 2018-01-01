Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for their return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in the upcoming 11th season, following the end of their two-year suspension over corruption issues.

Ahead of the mega auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28, all the eight teams will be looking to cover all bases when it comes to strategising and getting the right coaching staff on board.

As it turns out, CSK's offer to land Brett Lee as bowling coach for the new season was declined by the former Australian pacer. The 41-year-old, who has been working as commentator with "Star Sports", said he prefered to continue doing TV commentary, according to "Mumbai Mirror".

Notably, Lee had worked as Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowling mentor in IPL 2013. He was also the mentor and brand ambassador of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team Ruby Kanchi Warriors in the inaugural edition of the local T20 league in 2016.

Lee returned to TNPL last year - not as the mentor of Kanchi Warriors but as commentator with "Star Sports". The Australian pace legend, who picked up 718 wickets from 322 international matches, also was part of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017 commentary panel.

Stephen Fleming, Michael Hussey set for CSK return

Meanwhile, CSK's former opener and successful tactician Stephen Fleming is expected to return as the head coach of the Chennai-based franchise, according to the report.

The former New Zealand captain, who shared a great rapport with MS Dhoni, will lead the support staff. Also, CSK are likely to have Australia great Michael Hussey as the batting coach.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who had worked with Fleming at Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) might also work with CSK in IPL 11. Notably, the former India cricketer and Tamil Nadu coach was credited for spotting and inducting young talents into RPS.

Meanwhile, CSK are likely to retain Dhoni along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, according to reports. It remains to be seen if local boy and India off-spinner R Ashwin will be considered during the auction.