The first round of the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open continues on Tuesday at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, with a number of top matches lined up for Day 2. Day 1 witnessed some good matches and also some surprising results as the youngsters, Hyeon Chung and Jozef Kovalik, who had to go through a qualifier to reach the first round, managed to defeat their opponents — No. 6 seeded Borna Coric and Gastao Elias.

It was a disappointing day for Indian fans on Monday at the Chennai Open as the doubles team of N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan lost in straight sets to the Swedish team of Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom. The No. 2 seeded doubles pair of Guillermo Duran and Andres did not disappoint as they managed a comfortable victory against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Now, the action sees two Indians go head to head as Ramkumar Ramanathan takes on Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, who was another wild card entry into the tournament, will take on No. 7 seed Russian Mikhail Youzhny. France tennis player Benoit Paire, who is expected to do well in the tournament, will take on the experienced Russian, Konstantin Kravchuk.

The only doubles action of the day sees top seeded pair of Jonathan Erich and Scott Lipsky taking on James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald.

Here is a list of all the matches taking place on Tuesday:

Stadium Court

1 Aljaz Bedene vs. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 2 Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Yuki Bhambri 3 (7) Mikhail Youzhny vs. Saketh Myneni

Court 1

1 Renzo Olivo vs. Casper Ruud 2 (5) Benoit Paire vs. Konstantin Kravchuk 3 (1) Jonathan Erich and Scott Lipsky vs. James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald

Court 2

1 Radu Albot vs. (8) Yen-Hsun Lu 2 Rogerio Dutra Silva vs. Dusan Lajavic

Where to watch

The first round action from Day 2 of the 2017 Aircel Chennai Open is set to start at 5 pm IST.

India: TV: Sony Six/ Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv