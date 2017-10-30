With the onset of the northeast monsoon in the southern parts of India, Chennai witnessed intense rains on Monday, October 30 resulting in waterlogged streets that threw traffic out of gears. The schools in the city were closed early due to rains.

The arrival of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu was delayed this year, and the precipitation is reportedly less intense as compared to the rains which flooded major areas in Tamil Nadu in 2016.

The Indian Meteorological Department has stated that major parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days.

The city of Chennai witnessed of traffic jams and waterlogging on streets since 8:30 am on Monday.

However, Dr D Karthikeyan, special officer and commissioner of Chennai Corporation, said that the city was ready with all back up to face any flood like situation, as in 2015.

"So far we've desilted storm water drains over 1037 KM. We have identified around 300 chronic water stagnation points. We have 400 high powered suction pumps ready," Karthikeyan added.

Waterlogging and traffic jams on Monday mostly affected Kilpauk and Koyambedu in North Chennai, Velachery and OMR the IT Corridor, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

S Balachandran, director of Regional metrological centre in Chennai said that, "Rainfall in Chennai will not be that heavy as in 2015 but it will be heavy to very heavy rainfall, scattered over the next 24 hours till 8:30 am Tuesday."

After the near #Cloudburst in parts of #Chennai. This is BSNL Colony Anna Nagar that got water logged #Chennairains https://t.co/FCmFqfCnwN — Chennairains (@ChennaiRains) October 30, 2017

The Chennai administration has instructed the schools to close an hour earlier than usual time. It added that the decision whether the schools should open on Tuesday would be taken only after observing the rain condition during Monday night.

The IMD has alerted the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu saying, "In the entire coastal region from Tiruvallur to Ramanathapuram, there will be heavy to very heavy rain."

"But in Coimbatore and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu's west, the north east monsoon showers will take another day or two to reach," the IMD officials said.