One person lost his life while 48 others, including firefighters, were injured in a fire that broke out at a bakery in Chennai late on Saturday.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) told the Hindu that they had received a call about a fire at a bakery located in Meenambal Street in Kodungaiyur. Two fire tenders were then immediately rushed to the spot.

He added that a gas cylinder inside the bakery exploded when firefighters were trying to control the initial flames. The cylinder blast injured several firemen and residents as well. The injured firefighters were taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where one of the firemen, Egaraj, succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officers have visited the injured persons at the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswamy visited the injured at the hospital and announced that the deceased fireman would be given relief from the chief minister's fund and also a government job. The injured victims will also be given relief from the Cm's fund.

Chennai: TN CM E Palanisamy met victims injured in a cylinder blast at a bakery in Kodungaiyur pic.twitter.com/aDSLtFVcSS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017