At least 10 people were injured when a road cave-in swallowed a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus and a Honda City car in Chennai's Anna Salai on Sunday. The cave-in formed a giant crater on the arterial road. This is the second such cave-in in Anna Salai in 10 days.

Reports say that the crater may have formed due to the metro rail work underway in the area. Visuals from the area show the car and the bus in the crater on a road near Church Park School.

The Anna Square-Vadapalani bus (25G) halted at the bus stop following which the driver felt some movement and thought it must have been a tyre puncture. However, when he peeped out of the window, he saw the road caving in on which he immediately asked the passengers to get down from the bus. The bus started to plunge into the crater after the passengers got down.

The Honda City car, which belongs to a Mogappair resident, also crashed into the crater.

Chennai Police have cordoned off the stretch from White's Road turning to the foot of the flyover on Anna Salai. Traffic has also been diverted to Kamarajar Salai along the beach.

Both vehicles have been pulled out of the crater.

Tunnelling work is being carried out for the underground stretch of Chennai Metro in Anna Salai.