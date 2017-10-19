Chelsea star forward Eden Hazard admits he is desperate to win the UEFA Champions League and credits his team-mates for fighting back to earn a draw against Roma at Stamford Bridge. Also, Captain Gary Cahill conceded that Chelsea cannot afford too many more slip ups this season but believes they have the squad capable of going on an extended winning run.
Chelseas Eden Hazard: I want to win the Champions League
- October 19, 2017 17:02 IST
