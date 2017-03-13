The last time Jose Mourinho made a return to his former club Chelsea, he had a day he would like to wipe from his memory forever. Chelsea ran his new Manchester United team ragged, and they have never looked back since, dominating the English Premier League this season, to move to within touching distance of a second title in three years.

So, when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Monday to play Chelsea in the FA Cup 2017 quarterfinals, Mourinho will want to gain some revenge and also end the Blues' hopes of completing a domestic double.

Chelsea will know this is not the same Manchester United side they thumped back in October last year – since that defeat, United have only lost two matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in the Premier League – but they will also know, there are very few teams, currently, that can even stay with them, let alone beat, if they are at the top of their game.

Antonio Conte has Chelsea running like a perfectly-oiled machine, while working on pretty much the same principle that Mourinho's team did when he was at Stamford Bridge – build a solid defensive base and smash people with quick attacks, quite often on the counter.

While Conte's team might be a little more likeable than the ones of the Mourinho era, there is little difference between these two sides, so Mourinho should know exactly what to expect.

The Manchester United manager's preparations for this big game on Monday, however, have been hit by the fact that he will be without four of his strikers, which means he will have to field a weakened team and hope that they do a better job than the ones in October.

Mourinho has also stated that Manchester United's priority, apart from the Premier League, is the Europa League, owing to the fact that if you win that competition, you will gain a place in the Champions League for next season.

Playing in the Champions League next year is Manchester United's primary aim, and with a Europa League last 16 second clash against FC Rostov to come on Thursday, Chelsea might just be able to catch a United side not entirely focused on the FA Cup, despite being the holders of this title.

When to Watch Live

Chelsea vs Manchester United FA Cup match is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT (1.15am IST Tuesday) start.

TV and Live Streaming Information

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBCiPlayer.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Australia and New Zealand: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: ESPN Player.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia2 and 11. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet World. Live Streaming: Watch Sportsnet World.