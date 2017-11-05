Defending champions Chelsea host Manchester United in a much-anticipated Premier League 2017/18 clash at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 5.

Jose Mourinho was humiliated when he returned to the Bridge last season as the Blues went on to crush United 4-0 after a dominant show from Pedro and N'Golo Kante. However, the Red Devils will be heading into Saturday's encounter with a lot of confidence following their 2-0 Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday, November 1.

Can Lukaku end goal drought?

United cannot afford a defeat as it will give leaders Manchester City a possible eight-point lead at the top of the table. While Mourinho has opted to play a defensive game against top teams in the ongoing season so far, Chelsea's recent results might encourage him to change his tactics. Notably, the hosts are heading into the game on the back of a crushing 3-0 loss to Roma in Wednesday's Champions League outing.

A lot will depend on Romelu Lukaku but the Belgian striker's recent goal-drought does not inspire confidence. The £75m-worth hitman started the season on a high hitting 10 goals in his first 14 appearances but he has failed to find the back of the net in United's last six matches.

Conte also has a similar headache with Alvaro Morata, who impressed after joining the West London club from Real Madrid only to struggle in the recent past. The Spanish striker though would want to prove a point to the Italian tactician, who settled for him after failing to bring Lukaku on board.

While the focus will be on Lukaku-Morata clash, the return of Nemanja Matic to his former club is also going to create buzz. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has been in good form for his new club and thus it will be interesting to see the reaction he gets from fans at the Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea receive huge boost

Chelsea though have been handed a huge boost ahead of the all-important clash as N'Golo Kante is reportedly getting ready to return to the side after missing six games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the last international break. In the absence of the Frenchman, Conte's men lost twice and conceded 11 goals.

Chelsea have the opportunity to cut down the lead at the top and a win against United is the best possible way to prove their hunger for the title. However, if things don't turn out the home team's way, there will be more pressure on Conte, who is already facing flak for Roma defeat.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United will start at 5:30 pm GMT, 10 pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage