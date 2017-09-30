Defending champions Chelsea take on league leaders Manchester City in a much-anticipated Premier League 2017/18 clash at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 30.

Both teams are heading into the clash on the back of impressive Champions League outings earlier this week. While the Blues edged past La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid 2-1 on the road on Thursday, September 28, City crushed Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home on Wednesday, September 27.

In what is expected to be a fiercely-fought contest, both sides would want to lay an early marker. Conte's men, who had a jittery start to the season are on the verge of hitting peak from. Chelsea have not been beaten in their last five league outings, recently crushing Stoke City 4-0.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men have been ruthless this season, scoring at least five goals in their last three league outings.

However, it remains to be seen how the visitors cope with the absence of two of their key players in Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy. While the former suffered a broken rib in a car accident earlier this week, the latter is expected to be a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Captain Vincent Kompany, who has missed the last six games for City, will also be unavailable for Saturday's clash.

On the other hand, Chelsea will miss defender David Luiz, who will complete the last of his three-match ban today. Andreas Christensen will take his spot in the backline, which will be under pressure against the in-form City attack.

However, Eden Hazard is expected to start for the first time this league season and the Belgium international's availability will be a big boost to the side.

With Chelsea having a good chance to go level with City , a lot will depend on Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi, who are beginning to step up for the holders.

When is the match and how to watch it live

Chelsea take on Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge from 5:30pm GMT, 10pm IST.

Other key matches to watch out for on Saturday

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - 2pm GMT/7:30pm IST

Huddersfield vs Tottenham - 11:30am GMT/ 5pm IST

Bournemouth vs Leicester City -- 2pm GMT/7:30pm IST

