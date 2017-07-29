Chelsea will end their pre-season tour on Saturday when they take on Italian giants Inter Milan in International Champions Cup fixture at the Stadium in Singapore. Antonio Conte's men have had very limited pre-season action this year as the Italian seems to be focussed more on ground training.

The Blues earned a solid 3-0 win over Arsenal at Beijing National Stadium on July 22, after which they faced a 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Singapore on Tuesday, July 25.

Michy Batshuayi has been the star of the pre-season so far as the 23-year-old Belgian has already found the back of the net three times (brace against Arsenal, a late goal against Bayern).

Morata-Batshuayi combination

However, all eyes will be on new-signing Alvaro Morata, who made an appearance in their defeat to Bayern. The former Real Madrid striker is likely to start today's game.

It will be interesting to see if Conte decides to field both Morata and Batshuayi today. With Conte hinting he will head into the match with a strong playing XI, the Blues will start as favourites to win the clash.

On the other hand, Inter, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, have revamped their squad, signing Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar and former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Borja Valero.

The pre-season has been good so far for Luciano Spalletti's side. They will head into today's clash high on confidence, after having beaten Bayern in Singapore 2-0 on Thursday, July 27.

Notably, before heading to the Lion City, Inter opened their ICC campaign with a 1-1 draw against Schalke in Beijing, after which they were beaten by Lyon 1-0.

The last meeting between these two sides came at Indiana in August 2013. Jose Mourinho-managed Chelsea side romped to a 2-0 win in the ICC clash.

Chelsea, who will be looking to end their ICC campaign on a high, will also have the backing the crowd at the National Stadium, where the Blues enjoy a lot of support.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The ICC clash between Chelsea and Inter Milan starts at 5:05pm IST, 7:35pm local time and 12:35pm BST

Live streaming and TV coverage