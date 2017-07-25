After easing past Arsenal in Beijing, Chelsea will look to turn on the style against Bayern Munich when the two sides clash in the International Champions Cup 2017 in Singapore on Tuesday.

Michy Batshuayi and Willian were the main men for the Blues in their 3-0 win over Arsenal, with Antonio Conte's men already sending out an ominous message after cruising to the English Premier League title last season.

With new names like Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger already bolstering the Chelsea ranks, the Blues are coming together nicely for the new season. More fresh signings are expected, but as they showed against Arsenal on Saturday, they are a formidable unit, even without Diego Costa leading the line.

Next up in the pre-season challenge is Bayern Munich, with the two sides, no doubt, looking to entertain the crowd in Singapore.

"We know after being champions of the Premier League, every team we are going to face, they want to win more than before so we know that it is going to be harder," Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said. "That is what we are working on in pre-season, to get into the best shape as soon as possible and to fight for it because it is a big challenge.

"We are back in the Champions League, we are the current Premier League champions and we have a big season ahead of us."

What the Chelsea fans will look forward to from this match is the debut of Morata, the striker who came in for big money from Real Madrid. Conte said he will try to give some minutes on the pitch to the Spain international on Tuesday.

"My plan is to give him the possibility to play part of the game, but not from the start because he only arrived yesterday (Sunday) and started to work with us," the Chelsea manager said.

"Morata is a young player who has a lot of experience in his career because he played with two big teams in Real Madrid and Juventus. He has also played a lot of games in the Champions League and won it last season.

"He can have a big impact in the Premier League. It's different if you compare it to leagues in other countries because it's very tough and physically it's strong, but Morata is ready to have a big impact."

Bayern Munich also played in China, when they faced Arsenal in Shanghai. The match ended in a draw, with Arsenal winning the penalty shootout, but Bayern will be stronger after that game, making this International Champions Cup match an enticing contest.

When and where to watch live

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich is set to begin at 7.35pm local time, 5.05pm IST, 1.35pm CET, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET.

India: TV: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Singapore: TV: Okto Sports.

Germany: TV: DAZN and Sport 1.

UK: TV: Premier Sports.

USA: TV: ESPN 3. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia, Middle East, North Africa, France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.