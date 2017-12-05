Chelsea have already booked their entry into the knockout rounds of the Champions League and can top their group if they manage to beat Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The La Liga team, who are currently in third place, can still make it to the round of 32 provided they beat Chelsea and group results go their way too.

Hence, this game has all the ingredients of a classic encounter, filled with drama. Both teams are looking for three points with different objectives.

Chelsea head into this game as a confident unit as they have not lost a single game in all competitions after their 3-0 loss to Roma in November. Atletico have also been impressive, remain unbeaten since their loss to Chelsea in their last head-to-head meet. With both teams going for maximum points, it is going to be an entertaining encounter.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is aware of the threat the La Liga side brings to the table and wants to respect them.

"The game will be open because Atlético Madrid will try to win, but it will be the same for us. The only difference is that the final result for them is too important. We are already qualified. I think we must have great respect for Atlético Madrid, the whole team, they are one of the best teams in Spain" The Guardian quoted Conte as saying.

Though David Luiz will be missing from the clash, Conte has a whole squad to choose from and will have all their big players to pick from.

Atletico will be hell-bent on picking three points from this clash, but that also does not ascertain them a place in the knockout rounds of the competition. The other match in the group between Roma and Qarabag will play an important role in determining who will go through.

If Atletico wins and Roma also wins, the La Liga outfit will miss out. However, if Atletico wins and Roma draws against their opponents, both the teams will be tied on nine points, but with Atletico having a better head-to-head, they will move into the next round.

However, Atletico does not have control over the other match result. First and foremost, Diego Simeone's men have to beat Chelsea and other equation comes along. The likes of Antione Griezmann has to lead from the front at Stamford Bridge to emerge victorious.

Where to watch live

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid clash is scheduled for 8:45 pm CET, 1:15 am IST, 3:45 pm ET.

Here is the TV and live streaming options

India: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

Spain: TV3,

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: ESPN 3 USA. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN