After reports came out suggesting that Everton defender Phil Jagielka could be on his way out to join former manager David Moyes at Sunderland, Everton is tapping out of favor Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic as his potential replacement.

Also read: Arsene Wenger to be given a touchline ban?

But it all depends on whether the captain Phil Jagielka actually decides to leave the club. Jagielka has slipped down the pecking order since Ronald Koeman took charge. Koeman prefers to play Ashley Williams and Ricardo Funes Mori at the back.

If Jagielka does leave Everton after playing for the club for over a decade, it would leave a huge hole in the club's defensive line. Under the circumstances, Ronald Koeman feels Branislav Ivanovic would be his perfect replacement.

Branislav Ivanovic has had to spend most of his time warming Chelsea's bench this season with Antonio Conte favouring Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta as his first choice defenders.

And with Nathan Ake recalled and Kurt Zouma returning from injury, it does not look like Ivanovic will get a lot of play time any soon.

The Serbian international's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the year and with Chelsea not showing any interest in renewing his contract, a move away from Stamford Bridge looks highly likely.

Ivanovic has won all the possible trophies there was to win at Chelsea and during his prime he certainly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and if he were to join Everton, it would not be the worst decision.

He has loads of experience in the Premier League having played over 261 games for Chelsea and can play at right back and centre back and will certainly form a formidable partnership alongside Ashley Williams.