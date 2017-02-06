Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has become one of the most sought after players in the last few years, particularly because he has earned a reputation as a dead ball specialist across Europe.

Also read: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard retires from professional football

And now the Turkish international has said in a recent interview that he wants to move to the Premier League and join Chelsea.

"God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season. There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me," Express UK quoted Calhanoglu as saying.

Chelsea have also shown an interest in signing the Turkish international over the course of the season and have sent scouts to watch the midfielder on multiple occasions. And with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich never shy to take out his checkbook, Calhanoglu could be on his way to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Hakan Calhanoglu is currently serving a four month ban for breaching his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor. He was handed the four month ban by FIFA earlier this month after a dispute broke out between his former club Karlsruher and Trabzonspor. The midfielder will miss the rest of the season and has been forced to play Trabzonspor £85,900.

Prior to him getting banned, Calhanoglu was in amazing form for Bayer Leverkusen as he scored seven goals and assisted another seven from 22 appearances, and Chelsea would certainly benefit if a player of his caliber were to join their ranks.

And with him being banned for the rest of the season, his move to Chelsea could be completed soon if Chelsea were also serious about signing him.

The only problem Calhanoglu will face if he were to join Chelsea is that he will not be guaranteed a place in the starting 11, as Chelsea already have some of the best players in the world in his position.