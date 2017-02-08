Premier League leaders Chelsea are already gearing up for next season as Antonio Conte has requested Chelsea officials to rope in their former striker Romelu Lukaku and Valencia defender Joao Cancelo to make up for the loss of Branislav Ivanovic.

Chelsea currently have a nine point lead over the second placed Tottenham. It looks like the Blues is all set for Premier League glory unless the tables get turned dramatically.

Chelsea will once again be back in the Champions League and Antonio Conte is looking to add more depth to his squad. He has already identified Lukaku and Joao Cancelo as his two top targets.

Romelu Lukaku has always thought of himself as a Chelsea player, but he never got enough game time forcing him to leave the club eventually. But now the Premier League top scorer feels that he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge and wants to return to the old stomping grounds.

It has been reported that Lukaku has an £80 million buyout clause and Chelsea are willing to spend the money to get Lukaku back.

Lukaku has also publically stated that he wants to play in Europe's elite competition, the Champions League, and with Everton most likely to fall short, a return to Chelsea must be heavily weighing on his mind.

Also, with rumours that Diego Costa is eyeing a China move in the summer after he was offered a contract worth £600,000 a week, Chelsea need an already established striker with goal scoring abilities and Romelu Lukaku fits the bill.

Moreover, Chelsea also want to sign Valencia defender Joao Cancelo. Reports suggest that Chelsea did try to sign him in the January transfer window but Valencia did not want to sell him as they were struggling in the La Liga this season. But the Spanish club could be open to selling him in the summer window.

The highly-rated right back would perfectly tie into Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation as he often plays as a right winger. However, signing Joao Cancelo might not be an easy task for Chelsea as Barcelona have also expressed interest in him.