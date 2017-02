Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from football after his contract with MLS side New York City FC expired and despite receiving numerous offers from clubs in England and abroad, the former West Ham, Manchester City and England great has called time on his illustrious career.

Also read: Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United a done deal?

Frank Lampard broke the news on his Instagram account stating that he has decided to end his career after 21 incredible years.

"After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I'm immensely proud of the trophies I've won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals."

Lampard continued by saying that he has a number of people he would like to thank including his parents, his wife Christina and his two daughters Luna and Isla. He also thanked all his coaches, the backroom staff and also thanked his first club West Ham for giving him his debut in 1996.

"I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much," The Guardian quoted Lampard as saying.

"Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I'd also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and New York City FC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs' fans," Lampard was quoted as saying.

His farewell would be incomplete if he did not give a special thank you to the club where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the game: Chelsea. He said that his heart belongs to Chelsea and thanked them for giving him so many wonderful memories.

"Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea Football Club, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there."

"All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them".

Frank Lampard is not doubt one of the greatest and most successful players to play the sport and with Chelsea he won almost every possible trophy including the Premier League thrice, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup twice, the Community Shield twice and the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa Cup once.

Speaking about his future prospects, Lampard said that he is hoping to become a manager soon and will be perusing his coaching qualifications soon.

"Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens".

His is the post Frank Lampard posted on his Instagram account