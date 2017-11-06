Chelsea Handler
Talk show host and actress Chelsea HandlerREUTERS/Fred Prouser

While the world was still under shock and trying to figure out why innocent churchgoers were shot brutally at a Texas church, or who the gunman even was, comedian Chelsea Handler chose to express her views about the incident on Twitter.

Maybe the timing was off or her wit was too blunt and prejudiced, but Chelsea suffered intense backlash for her comments on the deadly massacre.

She took to Twitter to express her condolences, but first chose to hold Republicans responsible for the mass shooting. 

Texas
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TexasReuters

Twitterati were outraged and flooded her with tweets that slammed the comedian left, right and centre for — as one Twitter user put it — "politicising" the issue.

Chelsea, who hosts an eponymous Netflix original talk show Chelsea, has often gone after the GOP on gun control issues. This time she wrote:

She also openly called out US President Donald Trump while responding to his condolence tweet on the shooting.

Even though Chelsea abruptly ended her show after two seasons to pursue a career in political activism, her comments weren't greeted with acceptance this time.

The backlash ranged from severe name-calling to even people bashing her, claiming she was a dark, terrible person.

Chelsea, even though not the only celebrity to have taken to Twitter to respond to the tragedy, happens to be the first one to directly blame Republicans for the issue.