Manchester United pissed Chelsea off by sneaking in and completing a move for Romelu Lukaku from right under their noses, and it looks like the Old Trafford club have decided "why not do it another time" by going in for another one of Antonio Conte's carefully selected targets.

As Conte seethes over missing out on Lukaku's signature, Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward are ready to get those seething levels rising further by making an offer for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko has been linked with a Chelsea move all summer, with several reports even suggesting a deal had been agreed and it was only a matter of time before the transfer is signed, sealed and delivered.

However, despite those reports, the transfer hasn't quite panned out yet, and Manchester United have taken advantage.

With Chelsea saying a firm no to Nemanja Matic moving to Manchester – ironically, Matic's move to Old Trafford was contingent on Bakayoko signing for Chelsea – and Eric Dier proving to be too expensive, Mourinho is ready to shift his attentions to Bakayoko.

Dier remains Manchester United's primary target for the defensive midfield position, and a report in The Guardian also said the England international was open to a move to the record Premier League champions in order to get more playing time in his preferred position.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham manager, primarily played Dier in central defence last season, with Victor Wanyama making the defensive midfield position his own after moving from Southampton.

Dier would much rather play in midfield and Mourinho sees the Englishman in that position at Manchester United. However, that move has not quite started off the gates, due to the fact that Tottenham are reluctant to sell and it would take, at least, £50 million for them to even consider a deal.

Therefore, Matic was seen as an option, but after Chelsea decided to snub Manchester United's advances following the Lukaku deal hijack, Bakayoko has come into the Old Trafford picture.

And according to the Daily Star, a £35 million deal has even been agreed, which would seriously embarrass Chelsea, as they would be losing out on a second major target to the same club in as many weeks.

There have been reports suggesting Conte is already quite unhappy with the Chelsea board for failing to complete transfers early, and while Antonio Rudiger joined the Blues from Roma in a move that could rise to £34 million, the key targets remain Bakayoko and a striker, now that Lukaku has slipped out of Chelsea's hands.

Now, if Manchester United manage to beat Chelsea to Bakayoko's signature, those Conte resignation rumours will gain further traction.