Two of the much-hyped Telugu movies Cheliyaa and Rogue have completed the formalities of the censor board. And now, producer Dil Raju and director Puri Jagannadh have announced their release dates.

Cheliyaa is a romantic thriller film, which has been written and directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the dubbed version of Tamil film starring Kaatru Veliyidai featuring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music, while Ravi Varman handled cinematography. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7.

Dil Raju has bankrolled Cheliyaa under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). The produced released picture of the censor certificate on the Twitter handle of SVC and revealed its release date.

He wrote: "#Cheliyaa is cleared by censor board with U certificate. Releasing big on April 7th 2017. A Mani Ratnam film."

On the other hand, Rogue is a bilingual action thriller, which was made simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada with the same title. The Puri Jagannadh directed film introduces Ishan as hero, while Mannara Chopra and Angela Krislinzki are seen playing the female leads. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is gearing up for release on March 31.

Mannara‏ revealed the release date of Rogue on her Twitter handle on Friday. The actress tweeted a poster of the movie and wrote: "Our #ROGUE all set for a grand world wide release on March 31st, both in Telugu & Kannada!'Maro Chantigadi Prema Kadha'from sir @purijagan"