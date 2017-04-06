Karthi-Mani Ratnam's much-awaited movies Cheliya (Cheliyaa) is set for grand release on April 7. Several factors featured in its promos have generated lot of curiosity among the film goers.

Mani Ratnam story and direction

Mani Ratnam is known for his romantic dramas with strong emotions and his latest directorial venture Cheliya is not an exception to this. The movie, which has his story and direction, revolves around the story of a military pilot, who recalls his love affair with an army doctor, while being held prisoner. The teaser and trailers of the movie have already given enough hints that it is set to grand treat for lovers of romantic entertainers.

The chemistry between Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari

Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari are seen as military pilot and army doctor respectively in Cheliya. The promos of the film have offered a glimpse at their roles and performances, which are set to be highlights of the movie. What strikes one the most is the emotional bonding and sparkling chemistry between the two actors, which are sure to strike a chord with the viewers.

AR Rahman songs and background score

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for Cheliya, which has 6 beautiful and melodious tracks, which have already impressed the music lovers. The background score plays an important role in romance dramas as it helps to heighten the intensity of emotional scenes. As per the promos, Rahman's score is set to do that in Cheliya and it will be one of the highlights of the movie.

Beautiful locales and picturisation

Cheliya has been shot in the exotic locales of Leh, Ladakh, Belgrade, Hyderabad and Chennai and Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography for the film. The promos show that these locations and camera work make the film a visual treat. Ravi's eye-pleasing visuals are going to be one of the biggest attractions of the film.

Rich production values

Besides direction and scripting, Mani Ratnam has also produced Cheliya under his banner Madras Talkies and as per its promos, the filmmaker has made sure the movie has brilliant production values. Apart from music and camera work, the action and stunt choreography, beautiful VFX work and costumes are going to be other attractions on the technical front.

Watch Cheliya Trailer here