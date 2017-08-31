The makers of Saif Ali Khan's next movie Chef have released the trailer of the film, and it is receiving positive response from viewers.

An official Hindi remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 movie of the same name, Chef features Saif as a top chef who is very passionate about his work and harbours some lofty ambitions.

However, he later realises that he is missing out on the little moments of happiness that family life offers in his pursuit to follow his dreams.

Child actor Svar Kamble plays Saif's son in the movie, while South actress Padmapriya will be seen as his love interest. The trailer of Chef is a good mix of light humorous moments, strong emotions and romance.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is Saif's first movie after the debacle of Rangoon. Viewers of the trailer have been praising it, saying Saif has finally picked a good movie. Many said the role has suited the actor to a T, and should bring his career back on track.

The original Hollywood movie was a much-appreciated one, and thus expectations from this Hindi remake will be high. Music of the film has been composed by Raghu Dixit. Chef is slated for release on October 6.

Check out the trailer here: