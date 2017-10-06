Director Raja Krishna Menon's Bollywood movie Chef starring Saif Ali Khan has received mixed reviews from audiences across the globe.

Chef, which is an official remake of a Hollywood movie by the same name, is about Roshan Kalra, a chef by profession, who is passionate about his culinary skills. Padmapriya Janakiraman essays the role of his ex-wife. They still share a good relationship and are connected by their son, played by Svar Kamble.

In pursuit of following his passion, Roshan realises that he has missed out on other important things in life like spending quality time with his son. How he manages to overcome his obstacles, forms the crux of the story.

The story that deals with a strong father-son bond and Saif Ali Khan's performance has struck a chord with the audience.

While the original movie featuring Jon Favreau in the lead role was a success, many drew comparisons with the Saif-starrer. Fortunately, Chef has managed to live upto the viewers' expectations, although a few felt that apart from Saif, other characters were given little space to showcase their talent.

Check out the trailer of Saif-starrer Chef:

Check out some viewers' verdicts of the Saif-starrer shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Chef review by the audience:

Divya Pal‏ @divyapal2013

Every shot of #Chef is carefully crafted to be visually appealing and awesome to look at.

mostlyharmlessgirl‏ @JhinukSen

#Chef is not a bad movie, but it is no where close to the #JonFavreau movie. It doesn't romance the food as well. But #MilindSoman

Bollyy‏ @Bollyydotcom

What's a Bollywood film without emotional drama and a cliched happy ending? #Chef is a feel good film but could've done with a better end.

Rocky‏ @Rockyali23

Replying to @kamaalrkhan @TSeries

Yesterday watched in roxy cinema b square mall n lemme tell u its a biggest disaster... #Chef

Bobby Talks Cinema‏ @bobbytalkcinema

#Chef - Nevertheless a good film this week offering something fresh and decently entertaining.

Stay tuned for more updates.