Spanish celebrity chef Jose Andres and his charity World Central Kitchen hit a milestone on 17 October, delivering 1 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico after hurricanes devastated the US island territory.
Chef Jose Andres Charity feeds 1 million in Puerto Rico
Spanish celebrity chef Jose Andres and his charity World Central Kitchen hit a milestone on 17 October, delivering 1 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico after hurricanes devastated the US island territory.
- October 23, 2017 23:25 IST
-