Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef has apparently been leaked online just a few hours after its official release. Torrent sites have apparently uploaded the pirated version of the full 2017 Hindi movie for viewers to watch online or download for free.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is an official adaptation of 2014 Hollywood film by the same name. Saif played the lead role in the movie that also features Padmapriya Janakiraman and debutant Svar Kamble.

Chef opened up to rave reviews from the critics, as people have been appreciating the film's simplicity and natural treatment. However, this news of the movie being leaked online will certainly upset the makers.

Being the latest victim of piracy, Chef full movie has been made available on some torrent sites with free download and watch online options. While some of the sites have a poor print of the film, some even have uploaded HD quality print.

Although Chef has got a positive response from the critics, the online leak is likely to affect its box office collection. Piracy has been a major setback for Bollywood industry as almost all the movies of late have been leaked online just hours after their release.

Some got leaked online even before the official release, leaving the producers in huge losses. Films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz were leaked online before the release.

Although the government and the industry have been trying hard and taking measures to curb the menace of piracy, incidents of films getting leaked online cease to end.